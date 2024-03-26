Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.41. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.