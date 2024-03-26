Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

