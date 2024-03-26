Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

