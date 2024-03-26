Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as low as C$14.80. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 5,532 shares traded.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.23. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.7598098 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.