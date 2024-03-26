Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $8,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

AAPL stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

