Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

