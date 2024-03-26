Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

