Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,716,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.