Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Down 0.8%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.39 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.19). Approximately 503,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,701,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.21).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4,330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.72.

Insider Activity at Alphawave IP Group

In other news, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca acquired 25,284 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £38,684.52 ($48,887.30). 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

