Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $15.15. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 5,877 shares changing hands.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.
Altius Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
