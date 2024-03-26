Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

