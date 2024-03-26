Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $205,038,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

