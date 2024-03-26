Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

