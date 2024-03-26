AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells $1,277,453.58 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.