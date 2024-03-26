Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Up 8.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. 38,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 17,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.