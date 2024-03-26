Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,596 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.