Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

