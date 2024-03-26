Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$3.90. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 24,884 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Andrew Peller Trading Up 0.5 %

Andrew Peller Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. The company has a market cap of C$138.14 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

