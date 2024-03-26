Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 52,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

