Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,977,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.