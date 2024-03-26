Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

