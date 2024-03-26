Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

