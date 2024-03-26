Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

