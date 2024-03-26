Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.13

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.85. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 324,855 shares.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

