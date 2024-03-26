Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading Up 1%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 254,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 397,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The stock has a market cap of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

