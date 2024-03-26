Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.
Automax Motors Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.
Automax Motors Company Profile
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
