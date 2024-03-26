AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,044.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,170.82 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,879.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,687.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

