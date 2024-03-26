Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading Down 2.9%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.74. 11,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $426,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.