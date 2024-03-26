Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Down 0%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.61. 3,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.
Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.