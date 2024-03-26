Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.