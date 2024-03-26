Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.