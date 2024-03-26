Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Avantor by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $106,228,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

