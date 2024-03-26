Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 2%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.86). Approximately 114,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 333,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($2.91).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.91. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,520.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Featured Stories

