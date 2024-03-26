Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.50. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,470 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
