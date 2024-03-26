Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.50. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,470 shares changing hands.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.