Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $381.00

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 269604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 670.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a €0.10 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,678.57%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

