Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Down 2%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.14. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on BODY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Beachbody Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 205,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
