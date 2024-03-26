Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Down 2%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.14. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BODY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beachbody

Beachbody Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beachbody in the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 205,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.