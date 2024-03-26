Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Shares Down 8.5%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 7,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Bespoke Extracts

(Get Free Report)

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.