BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $325.43

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325.43 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.15), with a volume of 2315390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.17).

BH Macro GBP Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,523.08 and a beta of -0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BH Macro GBP news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($189,550.87). In other BH Macro GBP news, insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 5,547 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,306.04). Also, insider John Le Poidevin bought 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($189,550.87). Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

