Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as low as C$1.31. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 2,605 shares.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

