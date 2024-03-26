Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 878,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,213% from the average daily volume of 66,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

