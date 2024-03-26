BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.