BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 238.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.90%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

