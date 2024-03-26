BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 225 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

