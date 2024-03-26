BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 435 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $33,454,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $20,170,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

