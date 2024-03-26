BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 61,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 447,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

