BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

