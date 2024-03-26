BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

