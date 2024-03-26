BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

CASY opened at $319.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.25 and a 200 day moving average of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.51 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

