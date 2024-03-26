BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.8 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

