BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 578 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

